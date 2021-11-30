News
Deputy defense minister does not know grounds on which Azerbaijan planes cross Armenia airspace
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


During Tuesday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia, opposition "Armenia" Faction MP Artur Ghazinyan stated that for a long time now the Azerbaijani airplanes are permitted to cross the airspace of Armenia, and he asked deputy defense minister Arman Sargsyan on what grounds this is permitted.

Sargsyan responded that he recalls one case when a great stir was caused in connection with this matter, when an Azerbaijani plane had passed through the airspace of Armenia.

"I do not know the details of what [respective] procedures are used. If you want to get more comprehensive information, you can petition to the Civil Aviation Committee [of Armenia]," the deputy defense minister added.
