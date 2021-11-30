Deputy defense minister does not know grounds on which Azerbaijan planes cross Armenia airspace

Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan

Armenia deputy defense minister: No official ordered not to shoot

Have Azerbaijanis retreated from Ishkhanasar hills of Armenia?

Explosion hits Kabul

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Armenia migration service chief: 91,000 people displaced due to Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh

International Court of Justice to rule on Armenia lawsuit against Azerbaijan on December 7

398 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia MFA spokesman: Sochi statement reaffirms unblocking provision, refutes ‘corridor’ theses

Armenian National Committee: Australia government’s recognition of Armenian Genocide is matter of time

World gold prices going up

World oil prices on the rise

Armenia ombudsman: Demilitarized security zone must be created (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary opposition’s candidate to not change

Newspaper: Armenia PM does not accidentally stress CSTO topic

Markedonov: Moscow seeking to show Baku, Yerevan and world that it will be the main resource for conflict settlement

Aivazovsky's scenic painting sold for $1,015,000

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council declares strict warning against Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan

France's Macron is revaccinated

Scotland reports first cases of Omicron infections

Iran-Turkey high commission to hold session during Erdogan's visit to Tehran

Erdogan says '21st century will be the century of Turkey'

Storm in Istanbul leaves 4 dead

Erdogan says Turkey is ready to become mediator between Russia and Ukraine

Armenian court postpones court hearing over case of Goris mayor and officials until Dec. 27

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly might hold next meeting in Yerevan

Erdogan talks about idea of road leading to Igdir through Armenia

Resident of Armenia's Kajaran says mayor saved his son's life during 44-day war

Head of village of Armenia's Syunik Province renounces false testimony given against Goris mayor

Armenia official: New power station will enable reducing electricity prices

Iran FM describes meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart as ‘positive and friendly’

Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

Helicopter bursts into flames in Iran

Armenia parliament speaker nominates Russia State Duma chairman’s candidacy to post of CSTO PA head

ARF-D Bureau member states conditions for not allowing emptying of Armenians from Artsakh

Yerevan mayor leaves for Saint Petersburg

Azerbaijan army holds tactical military exercises

Jean-Christophe Buisson: Syunik is Armenia, and Erdogan is a warmonger

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenian National Committee rep Elizabeth Chouldjian on cooperation with Armenia's Ambassador to the US

11 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Former prosecutor for case of Armenia 2nd President appointed judge of Criminal Court of Appeal

ARF-D Bureau representative: Azerbaijan, Turkey will do everything to bury the Artsakh issue through delimitation

USAID official meets with people displaced from Artsakh (PHOTOS)

Armenia deputy PM, France diplomat discuss Karabakh conflict settlement issue

Armenia ballet dancer wins main prize in Belarus

Demonstration being held in Yerevan

Armenia PM attends opening of new power plant (PHOTOS)

Protest being staged outside court of Armenia’s Goris

Search for remains of fallen soldiers resumes in Karabakh since November 22

Armenia ex-defense minister to remain in custody for another 2 months

Anna Ter-Hovakimyan: “Middle East Classical Music Academy in Dubai helped us successfully organise Academy in Armenia”

189 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

European Parliament official: There are prospects for successful diplomatic solutions, EU will stand with Armenians

Australia parliament to debate on Armenian Genocide recognition

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

US Congressman Schiff says he will not rest until many Armenian captives are returned from Azerbaijan

USSR Marshal Baghramyan monument be unveiled in Russia

WHO: Those who recovered from COVID-19 can catch Omicron variant

Armenia opposition MP: Probability of new aggression by Azerbaijan remains

World oil prices going up

Armenia opposition party to hold urgent press conference

Rolls Royce introduces car worth $28M

Carrot that ‘kills’ Covid

Ebrahim Raisi, Ilham Aliyev hold their first meeting in Ashgabat

Meeting of Erdogan and Aliyev held in Ashgabat

Armenia opposition "5165" movement to not work with Liberation Movement anymore, to act alone and meet with forces

Armenian newspaper: Identities of remains of 11 servicemen transferred to Armenia established

South African doctor states unusual symptoms of new Omicron coronavirus variant

Francis Fukuyama: Ukraine's use of Turkish drones could be a complete game-changer

Tehran, Baku sign agreement on natural gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iranian territory

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker, member of ARF-D holds meeting in Hrazdan city of Kotayk Province

Armenia Parliament Speaker touches upon need for Karabakh conflict settlement at IPU Assembly

Iran President: Any change of political geography of the region will incite further tension

Erdogan declares that so-called 'Zangezur corridor' is 'important'

Pro-government alliance of parties in the lead during parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

Raisi: Cooperation with countries of Asia and the Caucasus is a priority for Iran

Fire breaks out in kindergarten in Armenia's Kartchevan village