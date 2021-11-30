Ruling power MP: Armenia special services were informed about transfer of terrorists from Syria to Azerbaijan

There is undenied information that terrorist groups transported from Syria are gathering in the Azerbaijan-Nakhichevan sector. Artur Ghazinyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, stated this during Tuesday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.
"Does the Ministry of Defense of Armenia have a conviction that Azerbaijani civilian planes do not transport military luggage or manpower and [that] Armenia does not provide its territory to terrorist groups transferred from Syria to Nakhichevan?" Ghazinyan asked.
In response, Andranik Kocharyan, the chair of the aforementioned parliamentary committee and a lawmaker of the majority “Civil Contract” Faction in the NA, stated that the Armenian special services were informed about the transfer of terrorists also during the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall.
"This information has been passed to the leadership of the respective co-chairing countries. The last time I passed that package was to the security adviser of [NATO Secretary General Jens] Stoltenberg who was Armenia. It has been specified, it is a serious package, and I can say that we can record a very major achievement of our special services and our diaspora," Kocharyan added.