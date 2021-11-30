Political scientist: Armenia PM will continue yielding to Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will continue to yield to Azerbaijan. Anzhela Elibegova, a political scientist and Azerbaijani Studies specialist, told this to a press conference Tuesday.

She explained that there are no "red lines" after which Azerbaijan will be ready to stop if it is not hindered.

Elibegova noted that during his last press conference PM Pashinyan did not clearly answer the questions as to whether the Azerbaijanis will leave the territory of Armenia, and did not give a clear answer to the questions about the possible handing over of some territories in Tavush Province and of Tigranashen village in Ararat Province to Azerbaijan.

"We do not know what he [i.e., Pashinyan] is secretly negotiating and what else we can lose," the analyst emphasized.

According to her, the task of the Armenian side is to prevent and not allow the Azerbaijanis to advance.

"However, the inaction of the current Armenian authorities is beneficial to the Azerbaijanis, who say that if the corridor [to Nakhichevan] is not provided, it will be taken by force; that is, they are confident that they will get [it]. In such conditions, the Armenian soldier does not know whether or not there is a state behind him," Elibegova said.

She added that by showing that they are not going to hand over a single centimeter of Armenian land, the leaders of the communities of Syunik Province, who ensured the security of Syunik and the reliable rear of Karabakh during the 44-day war last fall, are now defendants.

"We see that as long as they are arrested, the Azerbaijanis are occupying the strategically important territories of Armenia. These people have proved that they can resist the Azerbaijanis. A question arises: Why were they arrested in that case? These guys hinder the implementation of broader agreements which were reached verbally—behind the scenes. We saw part of those agreements in the document adopted during the meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Sochi," the political scientist concluded.