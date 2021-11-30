MFA spokesman: China has expressed hope for settlement of disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

China hopes that the current disagreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be resolved through dialogue and consultation. The statement came from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press briefing on Tuesday, while commenting on talks last week between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Sochi, Russia, RIA Novosti reported.
In this context, Zhao especially emphasized Moscow's role in establishing peace and stability in the region.
Also, he recalled that China cooperates equally with Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing hope that both sides will take steps towards each other, resolve conflicts and disagreements through dialogue and consultations, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the region.