Ruling power lawmaker: Azerbaijanis must leave sovereign territory of Armenia

Andranik Kocharyan, an MP from the majority “Civil Contract” Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and the chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, noted in the parliament Tuesday that the Azerbaijanis must leave the sovereign territory of Armenia.
"I know that the Azerbaijanis must leave our sovereign territory sooner or later. The sooner the better," he said.
"There can be no foreign armed forces in the sovereign territory of Armenia," Kocharyan added.
And asked whether this is a result of the talks last week between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Sochi, Russia, he responded: "Sochi has given a positive perception. [But] I cannot say how the adversary will make that positive perception a reality—and at what pace."