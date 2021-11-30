EU Ambassador to Armenia: Soldier's Home rehabilitation center is unprecedented institution

Armenia citizen commits suicide at Astghik Medical Center in Yerevan

Armenia National Assembly's new probe committee holds first session

NEWS.am daily digest: 30.11.21

French Senate: Paris needs to support the Armenian people

Armenia Judicial Department has new chief

Deputy PM: Railway roads and highways will be under Armenia's jurisdiction in case of unblocking

Consular consultations held between Armenian and Kazakh MFAs

Armenia ex-Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan to remain in custody

ECHR obliges Armenia to make a payment of EUR 24,000 to family of pupil who died after beating in school

14 officers killed in military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan

Ombudsman report on Azerbaijan army killing Karabakh civilians is disseminated at UN

Armenia ruling force MP: There was no 'corridor' agenda in Sochi talks

Armenian analyst: Statement signed on Nov. 26 poses risks to Armenia

Ruling power lawmaker: Azerbaijanis must leave sovereign territory of Armenia

Armenia health minister: Providing free medical services to country's primary figures is matter of national security

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Water tariff in Armenia to increase on January 1

Armenia parliament ruling majority does not decriminalize insult, slander

Armenia premier, EU Special Representative for South Caucasus discuss bilateral relations

MFA spokesman: China has expressed hope for settlement of disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia health minister: People are vaccinated to such extent that restaurants will not suffer serious economic damage

Macron urges Tehran to hold constructive talks on nuclear program

Political scientist: Armenia PM will continue yielding to Azerbaijan

6 people killed in Turkish storms

Ruling power MP: Armenia special services were informed about transfer of terrorists from Syria to Azerbaijan

Deputy defense minister does not know grounds on which Azerbaijan planes cross Armenia airspace

Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan

Armenia deputy defense minister: No official ordered not to shoot

Have Azerbaijanis retreated from Ishkhanasar hills of Armenia?

Explosion hits Kabul

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Armenia migration service chief: 91,000 people displaced due to Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh

International Court of Justice to rule on Armenia lawsuit against Azerbaijan on December 7

398 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia MFA spokesman: Sochi statement reaffirms unblocking provision, refutes ‘corridor’ theses

Armenian National Committee: Australia government’s recognition of Armenian Genocide is matter of time

World gold prices going up

World oil prices on the rise

Armenia ombudsman: Demilitarized security zone must be created (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary opposition’s candidate to not change

Newspaper: Armenia PM does not accidentally stress CSTO topic

Markedonov: Moscow seeking to show Baku, Yerevan and world that it will be the main resource for conflict settlement

Aivazovsky's scenic painting sold for $1,015,000

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council declares strict warning against Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan

France's Macron is revaccinated

Scotland reports first cases of Omicron infections

Iran-Turkey high commission to hold session during Erdogan's visit to Tehran

Erdogan says '21st century will be the century of Turkey'

Storm in Istanbul leaves 4 dead

Erdogan says Turkey is ready to become mediator between Russia and Ukraine

Armenian court postpones court hearing over case of Goris mayor and officials until Dec. 27

NEWS.am daily digest: 29.11.21

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly might hold next meeting in Yerevan

Erdogan talks about idea of road leading to Igdir through Armenia

Resident of Armenia's Kajaran says mayor saved his son's life during 44-day war

Head of village of Armenia's Syunik Province renounces false testimony given against Goris mayor

Armenia official: New power station will enable reducing electricity prices

Iran FM describes meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart as ‘positive and friendly’

Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

Helicopter bursts into flames in Iran

Armenia parliament speaker nominates Russia State Duma chairman’s candidacy to post of CSTO PA head

ARF-D Bureau member states conditions for not allowing emptying of Armenians from Artsakh

Yerevan mayor leaves for Saint Petersburg

Azerbaijan army holds tactical military exercises

Jean-Christophe Buisson: Syunik is Armenia, and Erdogan is a warmonger

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenian National Committee rep Elizabeth Chouldjian on cooperation with Armenia's Ambassador to the US

11 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Former prosecutor for case of Armenia 2nd President appointed judge of Criminal Court of Appeal

ARF-D Bureau representative: Azerbaijan, Turkey will do everything to bury the Artsakh issue through delimitation

USAID official meets with people displaced from Artsakh (PHOTOS)

Armenia deputy PM, France diplomat discuss Karabakh conflict settlement issue

Armenia ballet dancer wins main prize in Belarus

Demonstration being held in Yerevan

Armenia PM attends opening of new power plant (PHOTOS)

Protest being staged outside court of Armenia’s Goris

Search for remains of fallen soldiers resumes in Karabakh since November 22

Armenia ex-defense minister to remain in custody for another 2 months

Anna Ter-Hovakimyan: “Middle East Classical Music Academy in Dubai helped us successfully organise Academy in Armenia”

189 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

European Parliament official: There are prospects for successful diplomatic solutions, EU will stand with Armenians

Australia parliament to debate on Armenian Genocide recognition

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

US Congressman Schiff says he will not rest until many Armenian captives are returned from Azerbaijan

USSR Marshal Baghramyan monument be unveiled in Russia

WHO: Those who recovered from COVID-19 can catch Omicron variant

Armenia opposition MP: Probability of new aggression by Azerbaijan remains

World oil prices going up

Armenia opposition party to hold urgent press conference

Rolls Royce introduces car worth $28M

Carrot that ‘kills’ Covid

Ebrahim Raisi, Ilham Aliyev hold their first meeting in Ashgabat

Meeting of Erdogan and Aliyev held in Ashgabat

Armenia opposition "5165" movement to not work with Liberation Movement anymore, to act alone and meet with forces

Armenian newspaper: Identities of remains of 11 servicemen transferred to Armenia established

South African doctor states unusual symptoms of new Omicron coronavirus variant

Francis Fukuyama: Ukraine's use of Turkish drones could be a complete game-changer

Tehran, Baku sign agreement on natural gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iranian territory

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker, member of ARF-D holds meeting in Hrazdan city of Kotayk Province