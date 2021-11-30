Armenia ruling force MP: There was no 'corridor' agenda in Sochi talks

Mr. Aliyev had the opportunity to clearly state his viewpoint during the trilateral talks. Andranik Kocharyan, an MP from the majority “Civil Contract” Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and the chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, told this to reporters in parliament Tuesday, reflecting on the remark that although the statement after the talks last week between the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan in Sochi, Russia, did not mention a "corridor," after that Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan both announce that a corridor will be opened through Syunik Province of Armenia.
"What they understand with Erdogan by the ‘corridor’ concept, Armenia’s Prime Minister has clearly presented the point of view in the interests of our country; it is about communications. ‘Corridor' is a completely different concept, and you noticed that there was no such agenda [at the talks in Sochi]. The forces that were waiting for that wording were also surprised," Kocharyan said.
As for the fact that Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan had stated that the front line was not properly furnished, as the Armenian army had gotten involved in politics, forgetting its main tasks, Andranik Kocharyan said: "You do not know how much work has been done on the front line. This work used to be zero before because the borders were in another place. Even today intermediate roads are being drawn in these weather conditions."