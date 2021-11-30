NEWS.am daily digest: 30.11.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 30.11.21:

- During Tuesday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia, opposition "Armenia" Faction MP Artur Ghazinyan stated that for a long time now the Azerbaijani airplanes are permitted to cross the airspace of Armenia, and he asked deputy defense minister Arman Sargsyan on what grounds this is permitted.

Sargsyan responded that he recalls one case when a great stir was caused in connection with this matter, when an Azerbaijani plane had passed through the airspace of Armenia.

"I do not know the details of what [respective] procedures are used. If you want to get more comprehensive information, you can petition to the Civil Aviation Committee [of Armenia]," the deputy defense minister added.

- Deputy defense minister Arman Sargsyan on Tuesday left unanswered the questions about whether the Azerbaijanis have withdrawn from the Ishkhanasar hills of Syunik Province of Armenia.

"Let me roam in accordance with what you wrote last time; we will meet next time. You say I'm roaming. I'm really in a hurry today. Next time I will answer a number of questions," Sargsyan said.

To the question, "Do you not deny that they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] have retreated [from the Ishkhanasar hills]?" the deputy minister of defense only responded: "I did not say such a thing."

- On his Twitter blog, deputy director of France’s reputable Le Figaro magazine, journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson touched upon the statements that President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made during the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

“In his new alarming imperialistic speech in Ashgabat, Erdogan called on Turkic-speaking countries to fully support Azerbaijan’s demand for the “Zangezur corridor”. Syunik is Armenia, and Erdogan is a warmonger,” he tweeted.

- As of Tuesday morning, 398 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 338,518 in the country.

Also, 32 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,567 cases.

- The session of the Iran-Turkey high commission will be held during the visit of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran. This is what Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted, Mehr reports.

The Iranian foreign minister added that the meeting of Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ashgabat was held in a very ‘friendly and warm’ atmosphere and that the comprehensive development of relations and the elimination of certain obstacles were discussed during the meeting.

- British journalist and director Emile Ghessen's movie '45 Days: The Fight For A Nation' is submitted to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary. The journalist announced this on his Twitter page.

According to Horizon Weekly, the film was shot during the 2020 war, when Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Artsakh. The producer of the film is Asko Hakobyan.