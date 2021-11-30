Armenia premier, EU Special Representative for South Caucasus discuss bilateral relations

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday received Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, and the delegation headed by him, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News- NEWS.am.
The Prime Minister assessed the Armenia-EU cooperation as effective and, in the context of the development of bilateral partnership, highlighted the forthcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.
The EU Special Representative, in turn, conveyed to the Armenian Prime Minister the greetings of European Council President Charles Michel, and reaffirmed the EU's readiness to continue its efforts to strengthen Armenia-EU ties.
Pashinyan and Klaar exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as on matters of regional significance.
The agenda of the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in Brussels on December 15 was discussed, too.