News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Show news feed
Central Bank of Armenia becomes member of Sustainable Banking and Financing Network (SBFN)
Central Bank of Armenia becomes member of Sustainable Banking and Financing Network (SBFN)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Starting from November 24, 2021, the Central Bank of Armenia is a member of the Sustainable Banking and Financing Network (SBFN).

As reported the Central Bank of Armenia, the SBFN was established by the International Financial Corporation and helps members mobilize information, resources and practical support for the development and implementation of national initiatives which contribute to the development of sustainable financing at the national, regional and global levels. SBFN is a unique, voluntary community of financial sector regulatory agencies and industry associations from emerging markets committed to advancing sustainable finance in line with international good practice. SBFN’s 66 member institutions represent 44 countries.

Members are committed to moving their financial sectors towards sustainability, with the twin goals to improve the management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks — including climate risks — across the financial sector, as well as to increase capital flows to activities with positive environmental and social impacts, including climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Inecobank introduces BNPL, the latest trend in worldwide shopping, to Armenia
Anons: "The goal of paylater is to…
 Android banking apps and crypto wallets are under threat
Attackers independently distributed the SharkBot Trojan, using social engineering forcing...
 Head of Markets at Symbiotics: I think it’s good moment to invest in Armenia
Ameriabank hosted Vincent Lehner…
 Ardshinbank clients can win AMD 10,000
In case of currency conversion, the Bank shall apply a preferential exchange rate...
 Inecobank at DigiTec 2021. Innovation for convenience
Inecobank traditionally participates in the most digital event of the year...
 Ameriabank and HSBC Armenia to provide their customers access to each other’s ATMs without additional fees
From this time forward, the cardholders of Ameriabank and HSBC Bank Armenia can withdraw funds from the ATMs of both banks without any additional fees...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos