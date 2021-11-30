Central Bank of Armenia becomes member of Sustainable Banking and Financing Network (SBFN)

Starting from November 24, 2021, the Central Bank of Armenia is a member of the Sustainable Banking and Financing Network (SBFN).
As reported the Central Bank of Armenia, the SBFN was established by the International Financial Corporation and helps members mobilize information, resources and practical support for the development and implementation of national initiatives which contribute to the development of sustainable financing at the national, regional and global levels. SBFN is a unique, voluntary community of financial sector regulatory agencies and industry associations from emerging markets committed to advancing sustainable finance in line with international good practice. SBFN’s 66 member institutions represent 44 countries.
Members are committed to moving their financial sectors towards sustainability, with the twin goals to improve the management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks — including climate risks — across the financial sector, as well as to increase capital flows to activities with positive environmental and social impacts, including climate change mitigation and adaptation.