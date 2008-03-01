Monument to victims of events of March 1, 2008 to be placed in Yerevan

Another AMD 96,400,000 will be added to the budget of Yerevan within the scope of the Restoration and Preservation of Monuments Program. The funds, inter alia, will be used for the placement of a monument to the victims of the events that took place on March 1, 2008. This is what Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Sergey Nersisyan said during today’s discussion on the relevant draft held as part of the session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
According to him, the budget will be increased at the expense of subventions. “The winner will be selected by the contest committee, and the monument will be placed in the park near Surb Grigor Lusavorich Street in Yerevan,” Nersisyan said.
After the discussions, the Council of Elders of Yerevan approved the draft decision.