News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Show news feed
Monument to victims of events of March 1, 2008 to be placed in Yerevan
Monument to victims of events of March 1, 2008 to be placed in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Another AMD 96,400,000 will be added to the budget of Yerevan within the scope of the Restoration and Preservation of Monuments Program. The funds, inter alia, will be used for the placement of a monument to the victims of the events that took place on March 1, 2008. This is what Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Sergey Nersisyan said during today’s discussion on the relevant draft held as part of the session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan.

According to him, the budget will be increased at the expense of subventions. “The winner will be selected by the contest committee, and the monument will be placed in the park near Surb Grigor Lusavorich Street in Yerevan,” Nersisyan said.

After the discussions, the Council of Elders of Yerevan approved the draft decision.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government to allocate AMD 91,410,000 for placing monument to victims of March 1, 2008 events
The funds will be provided to the...
 Court hearing on appeal against decision to drop March 2008 Yerevan tragedy case is rescheduled
The Prosecutor General's Office's appeal against the criminal case involving second President Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan, former CSTO Secretary General Khachaturov, and former Minister of Defense Ohanyan…
 Charge against Armenia ex-defense minister is re-qualified
The Special Investigation Service informed…
 Armenia MP: Constitutional Court's decision not contradicting statement on revelation of March 1, 2008 events case
On March 26, the Constitutional Court declared...
 Armenia ex-defense minister’s attorney to file motion to terminate criminal prosecution
Last evening, the Constitutional Court released the...
 Attorney: No legal basis to charge Yuri Khachaturov again
He no longer needs a lawyer…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos