Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister meets with Russian deputy transport minister

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan today received Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Head of the Federal Railway Transport Agency Vladimir Tokarev.
The Armenian minister highly appreciated the existing cooperation with the Russian side in the transport sector. During the meeting, the parties discussed the issue of making amendments to the Concession Agreement, which envisages the lifting of restrictions on the amount of subsidies for passenger transportation.
After the meeting with the minister, the extended meeting continued with Deputy Minister Armen Simonyan.
The parties discussed the prospects for deepening of cooperation, as well as the future activities and development of South Caucasus Railway CJSC.
Issues related to the increase of investments in the railway before the end of the concession were also discussed.