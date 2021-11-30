News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Show news feed
Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister meets with Russian deputy transport minister
Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister meets with Russian deputy transport minister
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan today received Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Head of the Federal Railway Transport Agency Vladimir Tokarev.

The Armenian minister highly appreciated the existing cooperation with the Russian side in the transport sector. During the meeting, the parties discussed the issue of making amendments to the Concession Agreement, which envisages the lifting of restrictions on the amount of subsidies for passenger transportation.

After the meeting with the minister, the extended meeting continued with Deputy Minister Armen Simonyan.

The parties discussed the prospects for deepening of cooperation, as well as the future activities and development of South Caucasus Railway CJSC.

Issues related to the increase of investments in the railway before the end of the concession were also discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pace of negative saldo of migration from Armenia by air grows by 33% in 3 months
It turns out that the pace of the...
 Dollar still gaining value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued going up in the country…
 Water tariff in Armenia to increase on January 1
The Public Services Regulatory Commission has set the new tariffs…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Exchange rates in Armenia
The euro exchange rate amounted to AMD 535.72...
 Exchange rates in Armenia
The euro exchange rate amounted to AMD 537.47...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos