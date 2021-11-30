Consular consultations held between Armenian and Kazakh MFAs

The subsequent consular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Kazakhstan were held via a video call on Tuesday.
As reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Armenian side was participating in the consultations under the leadership of Head of the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Artak Avetisyan.
Issues related to implementation of the 2002 Chisinau Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Matters, as well as protection of the rights and lawful interests of the citizens of both countries were on the agenda of the consultations.