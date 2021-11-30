Qatar calls on Persian Gulf countries to cooperate with Iran

It would be better to cooperate with Iran since Tehran is seeking peace in the Persian Gulf region. This is what former Prime Minister of Qatar and current Minister of Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani said in an interview with Russian Today.

He stated that the current issues in the region incited the decision makers of the Persian Gulf to change and restore positive ties between the Persian Gulf countries and other countries of the region. According to him, since the United States is becoming less focused on the region, the Persian Gulf countries need to revisit their strategy since the establishment of strategic ties with large countries like Turkey, Iran and Egypt will be beneficial for those countries.

As far as the normalization of relations with certain Arab countries and Israel, he stated that Qatar isn’t planning to normalize relations.

As far as Iran is concerned, he said Iran will come to terms with the West and that it would be better to speak to Iran. He called on cooperating with Tehran.