Armenia ex-Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan to remain in custody

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia today rejected the appeal filed by the defense counsels of former Prosecutor General, former Chairman of the Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan against the decision to extend his arrest for another two months, Hovsepyan’s advocate Erik Aleksanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
On Nov. 2, Judge Davit Aghamanyan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction granted an investigator’s motion to extend the arrest of Aghvan Hovsepyan for another two months, after which the defense filed an appeal with the court.
Aghvan Hovsepyan is charged under the elements of carrying out illegal entrepreneurial activities and alleged money-laundering.