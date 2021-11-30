Armenia National Assembly's new probe committee holds first session

By exploring the use of the funds collected by Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and entered into Armenia’s state budget, the probe committee of the National Assembly of Armenia is trying to show the reality, confirm or refute the lawfulness of the use of those funds, as well as dispel the doubts. This is what chairperson of the probe committee, secretary of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly Artsvik Minasyan said during the probe committee’s first session today, adding that the newly created probe committee has eleven members, including 3 representatives of the “Armenia” Faction, 1 representative of the “With Honor” Faction and 7 representatives of the “Civil Contract” Faction.

“The probe committee will carry out its actions in the course of the next six months. In this short period, we need to find an effective solution to the issue that has emerged,” the MP said.