Armenia Supreme Judicial Council members discuss introduction of electronic systems with EU program reps

Members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia today received representatives of the technical support team for the Solutions for Development and Implementation of Electronic Justice Program.
As reported the SJC, the members of the SJC greeted the guests and attached importance to the EU’s support to the introduction of electronic governance systems.
The options for the introduction of electronic systems, their effectiveness and the actions aimed at ruling out the potential risks were discussed during the meeting.
The parties reached an agreement to make the meetings and discussions ongoing.