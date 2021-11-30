Former head of ex-chief of Armenia Police is under arrest

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today granted the motion of an investigator of the Anti-Corruption Committee to arrest Arshak Hakobyan (a.k.a. Vova’s Arshak), former chief of the bodyguards of former Chief of Police of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan, the Anti-Corruption Committee confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Committee had reported that as of July 1, 2017, Arshak Hakobyan, holding the position of head of the relevant unit of the Police and as a declarant official, in the declarations submitted to the Ethics Commission of High-Ranking Officials, intentionally concealed the data subject to declaration, which entailed failure to declare property in particularly large amounts, as well as legitimization of criminally obtained property in particularly large amounts (AMD 22,007,259).
During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Hakobyan’s advocate Tigran Atanesyan viewed the charge as an unlawful and embarrassing prosecution.
Yesterday Arshak Hakobyan was detained. That same day, he was charged with intentionally concealing property in particularly large amounts subject to declaration and legitimization of criminally obtained property in particularly large amounts.