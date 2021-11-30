Armenia PM receives representatives of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party-Ramgavar, Karabakh conflict touched upon

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received representatives of the Central Committee of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party-Ramgavar led by Chairman of the Central Committee Michael Kharapian, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.
The Armenian premier welcomed the representatives to government and attached importance to the meetings and discussions, adding that Armenia highly appreciates the history and activities of the political party.
Michael Kharapian stated that the political party supports and reaffirms its support to the Government of Armenia for solutions to the issues facing Armenia and for progress.
The developments unfolding in the region, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations and the Armenian government’s programs were touched upon during the meeting.