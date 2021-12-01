Newspaper: Actual salaries decrease in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: In January-September 2021, the growth of average nominal salaries was lower than the inflation rate [in Armenia].
The average monthly nominal salary in the overall economy increased by 6.3% and made 198,757.0 drams in January-September (the October indicator has not been issued yet), as compared to the same months of the previous year.
The average salary in the public sector increased by 3.6% and made 172,382.0 drams. As for the private sector, let us note that the average monthly nominal salary in the private sector increased by 7.3%, amounting to 211,178.0 drams.
[But] Zhoghovurd daily found out that during the same period, the growth rate of nominal salary in the overall economy was lower than the inflation rate (average inflation was 6.7%). This means that in the end result, actual salaries (inflation-adjusted salaries) decreased by about 0.4% in the Republic of Armenia.