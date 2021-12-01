News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Show news feed
Newspaper: Crimes with use of weapons increase in Armenia in 2021
Newspaper: Crimes with use of weapons increase in Armenia in 2021
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Crimes with the open use of weapons have increased [in Armenia] in 2021.

There are numerous examples (…).

Sadly, all these scandalous murders have not been fully solved. Where is the police failure or omission [in this]? Why were the murders not prevented, pre-prevented in time? This is how RA Deputy Chief of Police Ara Fidanyan responds to these questions:

"An important circumstance must be recorded: We have just shaken off the war situation, and from a criminological point of view, it is clear that the circulation of illegal weapons should have increased in the Republic of Armenia. And the certain increase in the number of murders [in Armenia] is mainly due to this. Let me note that this number is quite small, and in fact, necessary measures are being taken to prevent, solve crimes."

To the clarifying question as to whether he does not rule out that the weapons have reached the citizens from the battlefield, too, the deputy chief of police gives an affirmative response. "I do not rule it out, and there are many such cases, and the necessary preventive measures are taken regularly."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary opposition’s candidate to not change
For the post of deputy chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM does not accidentally stress CSTO topic
During his last "press conference" Pashinyan noted that he does not think that Armenia will consider the issue of leaving this organization…
 Six people were apprehended during Yerevan protests
The members of the initiative group of the Liberation Movement again blocked the streets of Yerevan today...
 Ambartsum Matevosyan appointed Armenian deputy PM
Note that on November 24...
 Citizens who blocked one of Yerevan avenues are apprehended
A police officer said there are three ambulances in the traffic jam...
 18 citizens are apprehended for participation in Yerevan protests
The protest action is planned to continue on the Republic Square today at 5 pm…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos