Travelers to face stricter Covid test rules when visiting US

Due to the new Omicron variant, travelers will face stricter coronavirus test rules when visiting the United States.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that the United States will from now on require those arriving in the country to submit a negative COVID-19 test result which was taken one day before their flight.
Currently, vaccinated foreign travelers to the US may submit a negative test result which was done within three days before their departure to the US.
The new one-day test requirement will apply to both US and foreign nationals.