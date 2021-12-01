News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
USD
487.98
EUR
552.69
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.98
EUR
552.69
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
Armenia investigation of criminal case on high treason is over
Armenia investigation of criminal case on high treason is over
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – In addition to the June 7 statement issued by the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, according to which a case of high treason committed by an organized group was revealed, the NSS informs about the completion of the investigation of the respective criminal case, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the NSS.

During the investigation, it was found out that the two Armenian citizens, not having a permanent job and a source of income, went to Istanbul, Turkey, to look for a job, where they appeared in the sight of the Azerbaijani special services and accepted the offer to be recruited by them and work in exchange for material benefits and to the detriment of Armenia's territorial integrity and external security.

In exchange for remuneration, they went to the side of the adversary, collected, kept, and handed over to the unidentified representatives of a foreign state information containing state and official secrets, which gave the adversary a real opportunity to make real calculations of forces and means, the number, positions, deployments of forces and means involved in carrying out tasks in different sectors, make tactical changes accordingly, as well as predetermine the possible scope of tasks to be performed by different military units of the Armenian armed forces, favorable conditions for targeted and effective damage during combat operations, to create and as a result hinder the proper implementation of the tasks set before the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army and the Armenian Armed Forces subdivisions, favorable conditions have been created by the adversary troops in that direction in order to break through the line of defense and further advance, thus committing high treason to the detriment of Armenia's territorial integrity and external security.

According to the evidence obtained in the criminal case, the persons who committed this high treason have been included as defendants, and on November 26, the criminal case against them was sent, with an indictment, to the prosecutor supervising the legality of this investigation to confirm it and send it to court.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
53-year-old Russian woman run over by Opel driver at Sakharov Square in Yerevan
The driver didn’t escape and helped...
 Armenia citizen commits suicide at Astghik Medical Center in Yerevan
The police are preparing a report, and...
 Armenia ex-Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan to remain in custody
Aghvan Hovsepyan is charged under the...
 ECHR obliges Armenia to make a payment of EUR 24,000 to family of pupil who died after beating in school
“The questioning of witnesses, collection of...
 14 officers killed in military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan
As reported earlier...
 6 people killed in Turkish storms
The death toll from the storm in Istanbul...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos