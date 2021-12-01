News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
USD
487.98
EUR
552.69
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.98
EUR
552.69
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
502 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
502 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 502 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 339,020 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 43 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,610 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,447 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 590, the total respective number so far is 317,765, and the number of people currently being treated is 12,198—a drop by 132 from the previous day.

And 7,279 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,373,959 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau: We can’t fine PM, parliament speaker for not wearing face masks
“The inspectorate or the police do not come in every day and check whether the same [face] mask [requirement] imposed on the business entity exists or not,” said the bureau head...
 Armenia health minister: People are vaccinated to such extent that restaurants will not suffer serious economic damage
This is not an unusual measure; many countries use the fact of being vaccinated when using both transport and food establishments…
 398 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 38 more coronavirus patients have died, but six of them—from some other illnesses…
 189 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 22 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 517 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day
In total, on the morning of November 27, 337,522 coronavirus infections...
 675 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day
Another 19 citizens with COVID-19 have died...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos