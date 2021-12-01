Armenia State Revenue Committee: Indicators set by 2021 budget will be fulfilled

Our observations show that the indicators set out in the revised budget will be fulfilled; they may be overfulfilled, too. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC), Rustam Badasyan, told reporters this Wednesday at the National Assembly of Armenia.
"At the moment we have the following indicator: The revenue part of the budget is 1 trillion 581 billion drams. That number is not only realistic, but we also believe we will play a certain role," he said.
And asked whether this is due to inflation as well, Badasyan responded: "Naturally, inflation has an impact on tax collection. But in our analysis we have compared 2021 with 2019, we have recorded that the indicators of 2019 are improving. Let me remind that 2019 was a record year in terms of revenue collection. Also, we have done some research on the impact of inflation and it has an impact of only 3.2-3.4% with respect to additional money collected."