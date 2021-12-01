News
President invites Romania colleague to Armenia
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to President Klaus Werner Iohannis of Romania on the latter’s national holiday: the Day of the Unification of Romania.

The message particularly says that Armenia attaches importance to the deepening of friendly relations with Romania.

Sarkissian added that this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Romania, and on the eve of this important event, he reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to strengthen interstate ties with Romania, and his invitation to Iohannis to visit Yerevan whenever it is convenient to him.

Also, the Armenian President expressed confidence that through joint efforts they will develop and expand bilateral cooperation—and for the benefit of both peoples.
This text available in   Հայերեն
