Armenia PM sacks head of his staff's foreign relations department

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has signed a decision on dismissing Hrachya Tashchyan from the post of Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Prime Minister's Office.

Tashchyan was serving in the aforesaid capacity since July 8, 2020, and last week he had traveled to Sochi, Russia, with Pashinyan for the talks between the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan.

To note, touching upon the topic of classified talks with Azerbaijan, the former head of the National Security Service of Armenia, Artur Vanetsyan, had stated that besides him, there was another Armenian official who had participated in these talks which took place in 2018-2019. Vanetsyan, however, did not mention the name of this official.

But according to reliable information from the ANI Armenian Research Center, this official was Hrachya Tashchyan.