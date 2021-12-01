Armenia Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau: We can’t fine PM, parliament speaker for not wearing face masks

We cannot fine the Prime Minister, the National Assembly (NA) president for not wearing face masks. Artur Asoyan, Head of the Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA Wednesday, adding that they carry out respective inspections at state departments on a regular basis.
And asked whether this is left to the conscience of the businesses to ensure the condition of entering food facilities in Armenia with a certificate of vaccination against the coronavirus, Asoyan said. "The inspectorate or the police do not come in every day and check whether the same [face] mask [requirement] imposed on the business entity exists or not. In case of violation, administrative liability is applied to the business entity. It will work by approximately the same logic; that is, if a person has a vaccination certificate with a QR code or paper version, the given business entity will check it and let him in. Otherwise, they will probably reflect on its customers when inspecting the business entity. No matter how much we criticize these restrictions, they actually have a deterrent effect and affect the reduction of numbers [of COVID-19 cases]."