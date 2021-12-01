News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
USD
487.98
EUR
552.69
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.98
EUR
552.69
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
Armenia Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau: We can’t fine PM, parliament speaker for not wearing face masks
Armenia Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau: We can’t fine PM, parliament speaker for not wearing face masks
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


We cannot fine the Prime Minister, the National Assembly (NA) president for not wearing face masks. Artur Asoyan, Head of the Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA Wednesday, adding that they carry out respective inspections at state departments on a regular basis.

And asked whether this is left to the conscience of the businesses to ensure the condition of entering food facilities in Armenia with a certificate of vaccination against the coronavirus, Asoyan said. "The inspectorate or the police do not come in every day and check whether the same [face] mask [requirement] imposed on the business entity exists or not. In case of violation, administrative liability is applied to the business entity. It will work by approximately the same logic; that is, if a person has a vaccination certificate with a QR code or paper version, the given business entity will check it and let him in. Otherwise, they will probably reflect on its customers when inspecting the business entity. No matter how much we criticize these restrictions, they actually have a deterrent effect and affect the reduction of numbers [of COVID-19 cases]."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
4 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh
And 21 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 Armenia health minister: People are vaccinated to such extent that restaurants will not suffer serious economic damage
This is not an unusual measure; many countries use the fact of being vaccinated when using both transport and food establishments…
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
And nineteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 France's Macron is revaccinated
Le Figaro recalls that Macron was...
 Scotland reports first cases of Omicron infections
On the backdrop of the situation...
 11 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
And nineteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos