News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
USD
487.98
EUR
552.69
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.98
EUR
552.69
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
Armenia opposition MP: Iran drivers can enter Goris-Kapan road, refuel their cars with Azerbaijan fuel
Armenia opposition MP: Iran drivers can enter Goris-Kapan road, refuel their cars with Azerbaijan fuel
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics


I assume that the Azerbaijanis will sell fuel at a low price on the Goris-Kapan road, and therefore if the Armenian side does not prevent the Iranian drivers from entering that road, they will go there and refuel their cars. Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia and former governor of Syunik Province, told this to reporters Wednesday at the NA.

According to him, it is known that fuel is cheaper in Iran, and therefore when entering Armenia, Iranian drivers hide this fuel in the special compartments of their vehicles.

"When our customs officers find the fuel, they force them to dump it. In this case, the Iranians can turn to the Goris-Kapan road to refuel their cars at the Azerbaijani gas station.

This road is appealing for Iranians for several conditions. First, it is wider, it is not congested, and they have cheap fuel offered by Azerbaijan. And if the same Persian passes through another customs point there, the Iranian citizen distributes that amount on the value of his cargo, which is paid by the Armenian citizen,” said Hakobyan.

He added that the alternative Tatev-Aghvan motorway is always in traffic jams, and if one big truck tries to enter its bend, all other cars are blocked there and, due to the increase in traffic flow, that section is passed in 2-3 hours.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia former President Sargsyan: Artsakh issue is not resolved
He addressed at the international videoconference, entitled "Global challenges of the 21st century: Interparty dimension”…
 Russia MFA: OSCE plays useful role in promoting settlement of Karabakh conflict
The settlement of any conflict should be carried out by peaceful political-diplomatic methods…
 Armenia opposition lawmaker: Why should Azerbaijanis withdraw from Ishkhanasar hills?
"They see that a weak, 'toothless' person [i.e., Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan] is in front of them,” noted Vahe Hakobyan…
 Armenia revenue committee chief: Our customs officers are already on Goris-Kapan motorway
But Badasyan assured that there was no case when an Azerbaijani car had crossed the border of Armenia…
 Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh ensure about 150 pilgrims’ safe visit to Amaras Monastery in 1 week
After the end of hostilities as a result of the signing of this ceasefire statement in November 2020, this early medieval Armenian monastic complex has ended up very close to the border delimitation line…
 Armenian analyst states reason why Iran won't renounce exit to Black Sea through Armenia's territory
The analyst attached importance to the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos