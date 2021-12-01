Armenia opposition MP: Iran drivers can enter Goris-Kapan road, refuel their cars with Azerbaijan fuel

I assume that the Azerbaijanis will sell fuel at a low price on the Goris-Kapan road, and therefore if the Armenian side does not prevent the Iranian drivers from entering that road, they will go there and refuel their cars. Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia and former governor of Syunik Province, told this to reporters Wednesday at the NA.

According to him, it is known that fuel is cheaper in Iran, and therefore when entering Armenia, Iranian drivers hide this fuel in the special compartments of their vehicles.

"When our customs officers find the fuel, they force them to dump it. In this case, the Iranians can turn to the Goris-Kapan road to refuel their cars at the Azerbaijani gas station.

This road is appealing for Iranians for several conditions. First, it is wider, it is not congested, and they have cheap fuel offered by Azerbaijan. And if the same Persian passes through another customs point there, the Iranian citizen distributes that amount on the value of his cargo, which is paid by the Armenian citizen,” said Hakobyan.

He added that the alternative Tatev-Aghvan motorway is always in traffic jams, and if one big truck tries to enter its bend, all other cars are blocked there and, due to the increase in traffic flow, that section is passed in 2-3 hours.