Luc Pierre Devigne: EU discussing with Russia conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Luc Pierre Devigne: EU discussing with Russia conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Union (EU) is discussing with Russia the issue of settling the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The statement came from Luc Pierre Devigne, Director for Russia, Eastern partnership, Central Asia and OSCE at the European External Action Service (EEAS) of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs.

He added that they hope that the Russian side can confirm that the EU is doing this in the interests of peace, and not for any other reason.

Also, Devigne noted that the EU is doing everything in its power, adding that Brussels is discussing with Turkey as well this conflict

The EU official noted that he recently took part in a meeting of high-ranking officials in Turkey, adding that the main thing in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the presence or absence of the will of the parties in the settlement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
