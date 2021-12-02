Newspaper: Armenia PM-Artsakh President tandem devises another operation

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The [Armenia PM] Nikol Pashinyan-[Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President] Arayik Harutyunyan tandem continues to put the blame on the army for the defeat in the 44-day war [last fall]; they have thought of another [respective] operation.

Recently, [ruling] CC [(Civil Contract party)] supporter-blogger Roman Baghdasaryan, who was standing very close to Arayik Harutyunyan in a photo published from the CC headquarters on the day of the June 20 [snap parliamentary] elections, has made a scandalous statement about the generals. He has accused the Artsakh officers and generals of killing 200 people in Mataghis [village of Artsakh].

Yesterday we were informed that the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office has accepted this as a report on a crime, and forwarded the [respective] video of blogger Roman Baghdasaryan to the Artsakh National Security Service [(NSS)] to study it later.

It is not ruled out that the information of the blogger will be refuted—the NSS will not see grounds to file a criminal case, but the statement will give people the impression that it is not the political power that is accountable for the defeat, but the generals.