Newspaper: Armenia police continue inspections regarding health minister’s ‘voyages’

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Minister of health Anahit Avanesyan does not hide [that] she has used and will continue to use the sanitation aviation helicopter.
The Prosecutor General's Office, let us recall, had assigned the Criminal Police—the 6th Department, so to speak—the further process of studying the [respective] actions of the minister.
According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, however, the police continue to carry out inspection actions regarding the "voyages" of the minister. The law enforcers have demanded certain documents from the ministry [of health], also even the substantiation as to in which case it is intended to use the sanitation aviation [in Armenia].
And our well-informed sources at the police convey that no matter how much the law enforcers dig into the incident and demand facts from the Ministry of Health, it is all the same, they will eventually drop the case; such is the political directive.