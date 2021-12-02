News
Senator Markey expresses readiness to work in US Senate to facilitate release of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of Armenia to the US, on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Senator Edward “Ed” Markey (D – Massachusetts), informed the Facebook page of the embassy of Armenia in Washington D.C.

The interlocutors dwelled upon regional security environment and, in this context, Ambassador Makunts presented the position and assessment of Armenia.

She emphasized the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict’s comprehensive settlement within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, and informed about the ongoing processes in that regard.

Ambassador Makunts stressed the need for the unconditional return of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) still held by Azerbaijan. In that regard, Senator Markey expressed readiness to work in the Senate to facilitate the release of POWs.
