Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh conduct training

MOSCOW. – As part of a planned military exercise, the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted training to prevent possible violations by a pretend adversary and to ensure security at their checkpoint in the Shushi region, reported the press service of the Russian defense ministry.
"Combat-readiness training is regularly held day and night with the position staff. (…) no problems or issues arise when organizing exercises," said Dmitry Lichkin, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.