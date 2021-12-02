News
Thursday
December 02
Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh conduct training
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


MOSCOW. – As part of a planned military exercise, the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted training to prevent possible violations by a pretend adversary and to ensure security at their checkpoint in the Shushi region, reported the press service of the Russian defense ministry.

"Combat-readiness training is regularly held day and night with the position staff. (…) no problems or issues arise when organizing exercises," said Dmitry Lichkin, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
