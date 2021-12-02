Biden urges Congress to approve nuclear force data transfer to Australia

US President Joe Biden has submitted to Congress an agreement within the framework of the new security alliance AUKUS (Australia, the UK, and the US) and urged lawmakers to approve the transfer of information on naval nuclear power installations to Australia, the White House reported.
“I have approved the Agreement, authorized its execution, and urge that the Congress give it favorable consideration. In my judgment, the Agreement meets all statutory requirements.” the president said.
He recalled that "three governments are engaging in an 18-month consultation period to seek an optimal pathway for delivery of nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy at the earliest achievable date.”
The agreement transmitted to Congress “would permit the three Parties to communicate and exchange Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information and would provide authorization to share certain Restricted Data as may be needed during trilateral discussions, thereby enabling full and effective consultations.”
Under US law, Congress must review the agreement and approve the transfer of nuclear-related data to Australia.
The creation of AUKUS was announced by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States on 15 September. The agreements include plans for Australia to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines using American technology and to re-equip its armed forces with American cruise missiles.
With the new pact, Canberra canceled the largest submarine contract in its history with Paris, worth over €50 billion, claiming it is no longer in the country's national interest. France responded by accusing Australia of deliberate deception and harshly criticising the actions of the Washington administration. France recalled its ambassador to the United States for consultations in Paris over the crisis.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told CNBC in mid-October that the creation of AUKUS undermines regional stability.
China has reacted negatively to the plans for a new alliance. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out that the trilateral deal will give rise to five dangers and three risks, affecting regional security and strategic stability, which was widely echoed by the international community.