558 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
558 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 558 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 339,578 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 21 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,631 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,450 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 716, the total respective number so far is 318,481, and the number of people currently being treated is 12,016—a drop by 182 from the previous day.

And 9,013 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,382,972 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
