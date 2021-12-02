News
Almost 9% of infected with COVID-19 in Armenia are vaccinated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Armenian health minister Anahit Avanesyan said that almost 9% of infected with COVID-19 are vaccinated.

"Even though there has been some decline in the effectiveness of vaccines in the case of the new Omicron strain in terms of infection, vaccination is still the only way to fight the disease in terms of severity and prevent cases of death," she said at a government meeting on Thursday.

According to her, more than 12,000 citizens are now being treated, of whom 1,068, or 8.6%, have been vaccinated.

"Only 87 out of 2,349 hospitalized citizens have been vaccinated. This also shows the effectiveness of vaccination," Avanesyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
