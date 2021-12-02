News
Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs to continue work in coming days to open regional communications
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

After the meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, the working group headed by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan Mher Grigoryan, Alexei Overchuk, and Shahin Mustafayev will continue—in the coming days—working on the opening of regional communications. Ani Babayan, assistant to deputy PM Grigoryan of Armenia, stated about this.

"The [next] session of the trilateral working group will take place in the coming days. It will be possible to talk about the results only after the end of the session," she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
