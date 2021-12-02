Armenia to get EU assistance to improve its aviation safety

In view of the enhanced aviation relations between Armenia and the European Union (EU) evidenced by the signature of the Common Aviation Area Agreement (CAAA), the European Commission will provide support to Armenia in dealing with the identified deficiencies and to improve its aviation safety performance. EU office in Armenia informed about this on Facebook.
It added that the EU has recently signed new assistance project “EU support on strengthening safety oversight of Civil Aviation Committee in Armenia in air operations (OPS) and continuing airworthiness (CAW) domains.”