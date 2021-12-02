News
Thursday
December 02
News
Thursday
December 02
3 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
3 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – Three more persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 552 coronavirus tests were conducted Wednesday in Artsakh, and from which 72 new cases of this disease were confirmed.  

At present, 93 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 17 patients are in critical condition while 44 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 24,230 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,068 of them have come back positive.
This text available in   Հայերեն
