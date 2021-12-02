Ardshinbank named the Best Bank of the Year by The Banker international magazine

A specialized monthly magazine dedicated to international finance as published by the British Financial Times Ltd since 1926, The Banker named Ardshinbank the Best Bank of the Year in Armenia for the third time. Previously, The Banker named Ardshinbank the Best Bank of the Year in 2014 and 2018.
“The award given by this authoritative magazine is another acknowledgement of our successful strategy. It is an indicator of targeted policies aimed at expanding and implementing innovative services, effective capital and risk management, cost control in all areas, and, of course, an assessment of our financial performance. They have also appreciated a record issuance and the placement by Ardshinbank of USD 300 million-worth Eurobonds in the international capital market in 2020,” Ardshinbank’s Management Board Chairman Artak Ananyan said.
The annual award established by The Banker British magazine, which is one of the most prestigious magazines in the world, is the highest and most reliable criterion for evaluating the banking activity of any financial institution in the world. The main criteria for selecting the winner of the “Bank of the Year” nomination this year were not only assets, capital and profitability, but also innovative products and services, the use of cutting-edge technologies, as well as corporate social activities implemented amid the challenging global pandemic. The magazine annually evaluates the performance of the world’s best financial institutions. Banks from more than 140 countries attend the competition every year.
Ardshinbank’s operations are regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.