Thursday
December 02
Armenia President lauds dynamically developing relations with UAE
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the 50th anniversary of the UAE.

In particular, the message says that Sarkissian lauds the dynamically developing relations between Armenia and the UAE, attaches special importance to their meetings and contacts which deepen the friendship and interstate cooperation between the two peoples, and that he is convinced that through regular meetings and joint efforts, they will further expand and strengthen their bilateral cooperation—and for the benefit of the two peoples.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
