President, those in charge of several NGOs discuss Artsakh programs

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday received the persons in charge of a number of NGOs.
Proposals aimed at introducing effective mechanisms in public administration of Artsakh, as well as increasing public oversight were discussed.
The attendees were interested also in the programs for providing housing to the displaced residents, and the work being done to overcome the challenges facing Artsakh.
The President welcomed their proactiveness, and noted that in these difficult times for Artsakh, the problems can be overcome only through open and constructive discussions.