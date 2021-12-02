News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 02
USD
488.5
EUR
553.13
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.5
EUR
553.13
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
President, those in charge of several NGOs discuss Artsakh programs
President, those in charge of several NGOs discuss Artsakh programs
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday received the persons in charge of a number of NGOs.

Proposals aimed at introducing effective mechanisms in public administration of Artsakh, as well as increasing public oversight were discussed.

The attendees were interested also in the programs for providing housing to the displaced residents, and the work being done to overcome the challenges facing Artsakh.

The President welcomed their proactiveness, and noted that in these difficult times for Artsakh, the problems can be overcome only through open and constructive discussions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ivan Aivazovsky bust unveiled in Stepanakert
The honor of unveiling this sculpture was given to Major Sergey Lazev, an officer of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, and…
 3 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
And 17 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 4 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh
And 21 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
And nineteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 11 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
And nineteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 Search for remains of fallen soldiers resumes in Karabakh since November 22
The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos