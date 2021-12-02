Armenia premier confers on proposals for large-scale investment programs in urban development

The Board of Trustees of the Fund "Investment Support Center" of Armenia held a meeting at the government Thursday—and chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The proposals of a number of investment programs accompanied by this fund and the issues related to their implementation were discussed.
The presented programs were large-scale and related to urban development.
The Prime Minister noted that attracting and promoting investments is one of the priorities of the Armenian government and, at the same time, they must be implemented in compliance with architectural and urban planning norms.
Also, Pashinyan instructed those in charge of this domain to sum up—in a short period of time—the questions related to the implementation of these programs, and to work continuously with the investors in order to make these programs mutually acceptable as possible.