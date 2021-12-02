News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 02
USD
488.5
EUR
553.13
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.5
EUR
553.13
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Armenia premier confers on proposals for large-scale investment programs in urban development
Armenia premier confers on proposals for large-scale investment programs in urban development
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Board of Trustees of the Fund "Investment Support Center"  of Armenia held a meeting at the government Thursday—and chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The proposals of a number of investment programs accompanied by this fund and the issues related to their implementation were discussed.

The presented programs were large-scale and related to urban development.

The Prime Minister noted that attracting and promoting investments is one of the priorities of the Armenian government and, at the same time, they must be implemented in compliance with architectural and urban planning norms.

Also, Pashinyan instructed those in charge of this domain to sum up—in a short period of time—the questions related to the implementation of these programs, and to work continuously with the investors in order to make these programs mutually acceptable as possible.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar still going up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued increasing in the country…
 Armenia electricity tariffs may increase as of February 2022
As per the chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission...
 US envoy: Armenia has some of the best produce in the world
Ambassador Tracy met with USAID beneficiaries and tasted delicious local products at the ArmProd and PanArmenian expos...
 Dollar continues increasing in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee: Indicators set by 2021 budget will be fulfilled
“They may be overfulfilled, too,” added the committee chair…
 Newspaper: Actual salaries decrease in Armenia
In January-September, the growth of average nominal salaries was lower than the inflation rate…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos