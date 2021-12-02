News
Twitter removes over 3,000 foreign country-related accounts
Twitter removes over 3,000 foreign country-related accounts
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Twitter has removed over 3,000 foreign country-related accounts.

On their blog, Twitter Inc confirmed that a total of 3,465 accounts have been removed from their site. The deleted Twitter accounts have been linked to transactions attributed to six countries, including Mexico, China, and Russia. Of the 3,465 deleted accounts, 2,160 were linked to operations attributed to China.

Twitter reported that all accounts and pieces of content associated with these operations have been permanently deleted.

The company also said it will set up a Twitter Moderation Research Consortium in early 2022 to explore platform governance issues. The move comes as Facebook also announced the removal of 500 accounts used by China to spread false Covid-19 claims and anti-American propaganda.

Parent company Meta removed a total of 524 Facebook accounts, 20 pages, and four groups, as well as 86 Instagram accounts that were linked to the propaganda network.

The company did not directly attribute the network to the Chinese government, noting that employees of Chinese state-owned companies and the country's state-owned media worked to disseminate misleading statements that soon made headlines in China.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
