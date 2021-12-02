Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss South Caucasus situation

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the stabilization of the situation in the Transcaucasus.
As the Russian Foreign Ministry reports, during a meeting on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting, ministers discussed coordination of the two countries' efforts in regional tracks, including further stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus. Views were exchanged on the international agenda: Syria, Libya, and Ukraine.
The possibility of joint steps to facilitate a Bosnian settlement was also discussed.