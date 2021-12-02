News
Armenia and Lithuania sign military cooperation program
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Consultations were held on planning bilateral Armenian-Lithuanian cooperation, the Armenian Defense Ministry's press service reported.

The consultations also focused on regional security issues. The Armenian side presented the situation on borders and approaches to reducing tension. A 2022 bilateral military cooperation program was signed, which envisages 71 events in Armenia and Lithuania.

The events are related to the exchange of experience, military medicine, and political-military consultations.
