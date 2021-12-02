News
Armenian defense minister discusses Washington's role in OSCE Minsk Group
Armenian defense minister discusses Washington's role in OSCE Minsk Group
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the border situation and security issues, the press service of the Armenian MOD informed reporters.

Papikyan presented the situation in the border zone and Armenia's approaches to solving problems.

According to the ambassador, the US supports the easing of tensions and the peaceful settlement of problems.

She noted the role of the United States in the OSCE Minsk Group and stressed the importance of continuing the current processes.

The two sides discussed bilateral defense cooperation.
Հայերեն and Русский
