Friday
December 03
ՀայEngРусTür
London Christmas tree becomes subject of ridicule
London Christmas tree becomes subject of ridicule
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Each year, Norway donates the tree from a forest east of Oslo to thank Britain for its support during World War 2. The tradition has taken place every year since 1947 and starts the countdown to December 25, Express reported.

However, many people have brutally mocked the tree this year, with many asking where the rest of it is.

Julia Hartley-Brewer said: "The [London] Trafalgar Square Christmas tree has arrived. Does anyone know what happened to the rest of it?"

Many others compared the tree in the iconic London landmark to their own Christmas trees in their homes.

Gaz Richardson wrote: "Where is the rest of the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree? The seven foot one in my living room looks better."

In Norway, a ceremony is held every November when the tree is felled with the Lord Mayor of Westminster, the British ambassador to Norway and the Mayor of Oslo all taking part.

The tree is then transported to the UK by sea before completing its journey by truck.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
