YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to ArmLur.am’s information, the NA [(National Assembly)] [ruling majority] CC [“Civil Contract”] Faction had convened a sitting last evening until late at night. We were informed that the pro-government MPs discussed the results of RA Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan's visit to the RF [(Russian Federation)].

According to ArmLur.am’s information, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Defense Minister Suren Papikyan mainly spoke at the meeting, who said that they should make a joint decision in connection with some points so that Mher Grigoryan submit them to the formed commission in the near future. Those present got the impression that a document is being prepared for signature again, about which there is no substantive idea and discussion.

According to our information, from now on the "ominous" documents will be signed not by Prime Minister Pashinyan, but presumably by Mher Grigoryan and Suren Papikyan. The impression is that the capitulation inertia and the continuous handover of the territories of our country [to Azerbaijan] has not stopped, but that process with a large share of accountability will no longer revolve around one image—in the person of Pashinyan, but will be multi-vector, which will create a more blurred picture in favor of the incumbent [Armenian] authorities.