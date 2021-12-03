News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 03
USD
488.5
EUR
553.13
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.5
EUR
553.13
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia parliament ruling majority faction holds night meeting
Newspaper: Armenia parliament ruling majority faction holds night meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to ArmLur.am’s information, the NA [(National Assembly)] [ruling majority] CC [“Civil Contract”] Faction had convened a sitting last evening until late at night. We were informed that the pro-government MPs discussed the results of RA Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan's visit to the RF [(Russian Federation)].

According to ArmLur.am’s information, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Defense Minister Suren Papikyan mainly spoke at the meeting, who said that they should make a joint decision in connection with some points so that Mher Grigoryan submit them to the formed commission in the near future. Those present got the impression that a document is being prepared for signature again, about which there is no substantive idea and discussion.

According to our information, from now on the "ominous" documents will be signed not by Prime Minister Pashinyan, but presumably by Mher Grigoryan and Suren Papikyan. The impression is that the capitulation inertia and the continuous handover of the territories of our country [to Azerbaijan] has not stopped, but that process with a large share of accountability will no longer revolve around one image—in the person of Pashinyan, but will be multi-vector, which will create a more blurred picture in favor of the incumbent [Armenian] authorities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Kocharyan discuss with his political teammates?
They want to convene a special parliament session…
 Newspaper: Armenia police continue inspections regarding health minister’s ‘voyages’
Our well-informed sources at the police convey that no matter how much the law enforcers dig into the incident…
 Newspaper: Crimes with use of weapons increase in Armenia in 2021
What are the reasons?
 Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary opposition’s candidate to not change
For the post of deputy chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM does not accidentally stress CSTO topic
During his last "press conference" Pashinyan noted that he does not think that Armenia will consider the issue of leaving this organization…
 Six people were apprehended during Yerevan protests
The members of the initiative group of the Liberation Movement again blocked the streets of Yerevan today...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos