President: 178 births registered in Artsakh in November

At this phase of overcoming the great post-war difficulties, I would like to reflect on another important event: 178 births were registered in Artsakh during the month of November. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote this on Facebook.

"Compared to previous months, that number is a record and the closest to the indicators we had before the war [last fall].

The real guarantee of our successes is the demographic growth.

I want to assure you that the Government will spare no effort and energy to promote, through various programs, the natural and mechanical growth of the Armenians living in Artsakh.

Carefree childhood for all our kids! And let the newborns become the symbol of the survival and peace of the Homeland," the Artsakh President added.